Delhi couple that misbehaved with cops for not wearing mask held

New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): The couple that misbehaved with Delhi Police personnel in Daryaganj area on April 18, after they were stopped and asked the reason for not wearing face masks, has been arrested, the police said.

The husband was arrested on Sunday while the wife was arrested on Monday.

According to the police, the couple identified as Pankaj Dutta and Abha Yadav, resident of West Patel Nagar, who refused to wear masks and misbehaved with Police personnel during weekend curfew and further obstructed them in discharge of their duties, has been booked under multiple sections of Delhi Disaster Management Act.

"We had face masks with us but we didn't wear them because we felt that it was not for a couple in a car," Pankaj Dutta told ANI.

"I feel suffocation and breathing problems when I wear mask. Logically, I thought that it was not needed in the car as I was with my husband only. My opinion is that people should wear in public places," Abha Yadav said.



The couple misbehaved with the Delhi Police personnel in Daryaganj on Sunday when stopped by the cops for not wearing face masks amid the COVID-19 curfew.

Pankaj and Abha -- were seen shouting and scolding at the police personnel after they were stopped for not wearing face masks inside their car.

In a video shared by the Delhi Police, the woman can be heard saying,"...I have cleared UPSC..." listening to which one of the cops said since she has cleared UPSC, therefore, she should behave in a more responsible manner.

"Why should I wear a mask in my car? What if I have to kiss my husband," the woman was heard telling the cops.

On April 7, the Delhi High Court had said a mask is compulsory even if a person is driving alone in a private vehicle. A car will be taken as a "public place", ruled the high court.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government announced a six-day-long lockdown in Delhi which will come into effect from Monday evening. (ANI)

