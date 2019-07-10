Delhi court acquits AAP MLA Sarita Singh

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): A special court on Wednesday acquitted AAP MLA Sarita Singh in a case pertaining to alleged misbehavior with a police officer.

Singh was facing the allegations of issuing threats to policemen at a function, in 2015.

In March earlier this year, the charges were framed against the accused under section 506(i) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), to which she pleaded not guilty and had claimed trial.

It is worth mentioning that Assistant Sub-Inspector Ompal, who was allegedly threatened by the accused Sarita Singh could not grace the witness box as he passed away before his evidence could be recorded.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal passed the order in this regard.

Sarita Singh is the incumbent president of the Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS) and a legislator from Rohtash Nagar in Delhi. (ANI)

