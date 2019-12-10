Delhi court acquits all accused in BSP leader Deepak Bhardwaj's murder case

New Delhi [India] [India], Dec 10 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Tuesday acquitted all accused including Nitesh Bhardwaj, in connection with the murder case of businessman and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Deepak Bhardwaj.

Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora acquitted Nitesh Bhardwaj, lawyer-cum-property dealer Baljeet Shehrawat, two alleged shooters Purshottam Rana and Sunil Mann, driver Amit and owner of the car used in the crime Rakesh.

The Bahujan Samaj Party leader Deepak Bhardwaj, one of the richest candidates in the 2009 Lok Sabha election, was allegedly gunned down by contract killers in south Delhi in 2013.

Bhardwaj's younger son Nitesh Bhardwaj had allegedly hatched a plot to kill him over a family property dispute.

The BSP leader was shot dead on March 26, 2013, at his farmhouse, Nitesh Kunj located in Rajokri, Vasant Kunj area of New Delhi.

Reportedly, he had declared assets worth Rs 600 crore. (ANI)

