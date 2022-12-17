Delhi court adjourns Australian woman murder case trial till next week

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Saturday adjourned till next week the trial in the case relating to the extradition case of fugitive Rajvinder Singh.

Rajvinder Singh is allegedly accused in a murder case of an Australian woman in Queensland in October 2018.

He was produced before the Link Metropolitan Magistrate Yashdeep Chahal due to the non-availability of the concerned judge.

Special public prosecutor for Central Government Ajay Digpaul, calling the matter serious sought the shortest date for the hearing.

After hearing the submission, the link court listed the matter on December 24 before the concerned court.

On November 30, the concerned court listed the matter for evidence and also directed the government authorities to supply a copy of the documents to Rajvinder.

On November 25 the Court remanded the alleged accused to judicial custody.



Rajvinder Singh is an accused in the case related to the murder of an Australian woman in Queensland in Australia in 2018.

He was arrested and produced before Patiala House Court by the Delhi police special cell on November 25.

Earlier a non-bailable warrant was issued for the arrest of Rajwinder by the court.

According to sources, Rajwinder was in Australia for 10 years and was working as a male nurse. The woman who he allegedly killed was unknown to him. He has a BSc degree. He also got Australian citizenship and he was married to a woman also an Australian citizen.

The Delhi police special cell had arrested Rajwinder Singh. The Queensland police had offered 1 million Australian dollars, the largest ever provided by the department for giving information about the accused.

On November 4, 2022, vide twitter, the Australian High Commission informed the declaration of the reward of One Million Australian Dollars on the arrest of one Rajwinder Singh, an Indian-origin Australian citizen, who had committed the murder of an Australian lady on October 21, 2018.

In Queensland, Australia, he had been absconding ever since. INTERPOL had issued Red Corner Notice (RCN), Control No. A-2639/3-2021 regarding the accused.

The CBI/INTERPOL, New Delhi had got issued a non-bailable warrant, under The Extradition Act, against his name from the Patiala House Court on 21/11/2022.

On 25/11/2022 at 6 am based upon inputs shared by CBI/INTERPOL and Australian counterparts, in an intelligence-based operation, the accused was apprehended from near GT Karnal Road and arrested by Special Cell u/s 41(1) Cr PC. The accused is being produced before the concerned court as per law for further proceedings. (ANI)

