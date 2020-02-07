Delhi court allows businessman CC Thampi to travel abroad

New Delhi [India], Feb 7 (ANI): A special court in Delhi on Friday allowed businessman CC Thampi, who is currently out on bail in connection with a money laundering case pertaining to the overseas properties related to Robert Vadra, to travel abroad with certain conditions including not to tamper with evidence.

Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar also directed him to deposit a fixed deposit receipt (FDR) of Rs 25 lakh.

Earlier today, the court had reserved its order after concluding arguments in the matter.

The NRI businessman has sought the court's permission to travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for two weeks. The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the case, had opposed Thampi's plea.

Thampi, who is a close aide of businessman Robert Vadra, was recently granted bail in the matter on the condition that he can't go abroad without the permission of the court.

According to ED, Thampi, along with Sanjay Bhandari and Vadra had conspired to launder money.

Thampi, an NRI, and his three companies -- Holiday City Centre, Holiday Properties, and Holiday Bekal Resorts -- were on ED radar "under FEMA for an aggregate amount of Rs 288 crore".

The ED has booked Thampi, who has businesses extending across India and the UAE, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with alleged wrongful approval for an engineering college in Thrissur by the All India Council for Technical Education in 2009. (ANI)

