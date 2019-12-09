Delhi Court allows Vadra to travel abroad for treatment and business

New Delhi (India), Dec 9 (ANI): A special court in Delhi on Monday allowed businessman Robert Vadra to travel abroad for his medical treatment and business purposes. He is currently on anticipatory bail in a money laundering case.

Earlier in the day, the court had reserved its order on the plea by Vadra seeking permission to go abroad for business and medical treatment.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) in its reply informed the court that Vadra who is scheduled to fly today had approached the court in the last minute leaving no adequate time for the agency to verify the itinerary and other details.

KTS Tulsi, appearing for Vadra said that his client has always cooperated with the law enforcement agency.

He had earlier also received similar permission from the court and followed every instruction.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar had earlier sought the response of Enforcement Directorate on Businessman Robert Vadra application seeking permission to go abroad for his medical treatment and business purposes.

Robert Vadra is facing allegations of money laundering related to the purchase of properties in London. The case is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). He was granted anticipatory bail on a condition that he cannot leave India without the permission of the court. (ANI)

