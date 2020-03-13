Delhi court asks police to file ATR against those involved in morphing Kejriwal's video

New Delhi [India], Mar 12 (ANI): A Delhi Court has asked Delhi Police to file Action Taken Report on the criminal complaint seeking lodging of FIR against people who were allegedly involved in morphing a video to "show Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal using abusive content".

The complaint said that morphed abusive content has degraded the office of Chief Minister.

Metropolitan Magistrate Kishore Kumar has directed the SHO concerned to file Action Taken Report in the matter and listed the matter for further hearing on March 24.

The complaint was filed by social activist Amit Sahni alleging that the abusive content is degrading constitutionally elected Chief Minister and such content is being circulated further to the public at large which is creating a negative impact on kids, who are unable to understand the manner in which the song is morphed and shown that the Chief Minister is using abusive content.

"The video was uploaded on February 12 and the result of Delhi Vidhan Sabha Election was announced on February 11 with the sole object of degrading the constitutionally elected Chief Minister in a manner which is detrimental for the kids, who cannot understand that it is not the Chief Minister but the video is morphed with ulterior motives," the petitioner said.

On March 05, complainant Sahni made a complaint to the SHO of Paschim Vihar police station but till date no FIR or other action has been taken by the police officials, the petitioner told the court.

He has requested the Delhi Court to summon the accused persons involved in morphing and try them under Section 294 (Whoever, to the annoyance of others: does any obscene act in any public place, or sings recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place, shall be punished with imprisonment) of Indian Penal Code and under provisions of Information Technology Act.

He has also sought a direction to the concerned police officials to conduct investigation against the accused persons by lodging FIR against them. (ANI)

