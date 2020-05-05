Delhi court asks police to file status report on complaint application over JNU violence

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): A Delhi court on Tuesday asked the Crime Branch of Delhi Police to file a status report on a private complaint application over the violence that ensued on the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on January 5.

Metropolitan Magistrate Vipul Sandwar sought a status report from the Crime Branch within a period of seven days mentioning the details of the FIR and the action taken pursuant to that and listed the matter for further hearing on May 18.

The court was hearing a fresh application filed by JNU professor Suchitra Sen through advocate Adit Pujari seeking early hearing of her plea filed in January for registration of FIR against the mob over the JNU violence.

The petitioner had also received grievous injuries in the incident.

The court had, on January 16, asked the police to file an action taken report (ATR) by March 23 but hearing could not take place in the matter afterwards due to the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19.

In her fresh application, Sen said that the complaint case remained adjourned and added that the investigating agency has not filed the action taken report.

The petitioner said that no steps have been taken to date and no FIR has been registered in the matter. She also cited a Delhi High Court order stating that since the matter is sensitive in nature and pertaining to violence committed in JNU campus, it needs to be probed thoroughly and expeditiously.

On the other hand, public prosecutor told the court that police has filed an FIR over the incident, which has been transferred to the Crime Branch of Delhi Police.

The prosecutor also told the court that the complaint filed by Sen has also been transferred from the Vasant Kunj North police station to the Crime Branch. (ANI)

