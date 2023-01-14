Delhi Court charges man for killing wife

New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): A Delhi Court has recently framed charges against a man for allegedly murdering his wife. The court also framed charges against three others in the case related to the alleged contract killing of a woman in 2021.

One accused has been discharged by the court. This case was registered at Malviya Nagar police station in 2021.

Special judge Monika Saroha of Saket court framed charges against the accused Rahul, Sonu, Chandra Shekhar and Naveen Guliya for the offence under Section 302/120-B IPC.

The court also charged the accused Rahul, Sonu and Chandra Shekhar also for the offence under Section 449 IPC.

The court considered the CCTV footage, statement of witnesses and recovery of the knife used in the alleged crime.

The court said, " Considering the CCTV footage on record, the statement of the security guard present near the residence of the victim Reena, the statement of a woman with whom the accused Naveen Guliya was allegedly in an extramarital relation, the statement of child witness Kartavya, who was the first person to have seen the deceased after she was attacked and in whose presence accused Naveen Guliya had allegedly locked the doors of the house and kept the keys with himself, and the recovery of the knife used to commit the offence."

This court said it found sufficient material to charge the accused Rahul, Sonu, Chandra Shekhar and Naveen Guliya for the offence under Section 302 (murder)/120-B (Criminal Conspiracy) IPC and to charge the accused Rahul, Sonu and Chandra Shekhar also for the offence under Section 449 (House-trespass in order to commit an offence punishable with death) IPC, the special judge said in the order.

The case of the prosecution is that all five charge-sheeted accused conspired to commit the murder of victim Reena and so committed her murder in furtherance of their conspiracy.

Victim Reena was the wife of accused Naveen Guliya and according to the prosecution he acted as the mastermind and hired the other accused namely Rahul, Sonu and Chandra Shekhar to trespass into the house where Reena resided and to kill her after so trespassing.

Accused Naveen Guliya is alleged to have been in an extramarital relationship and that is why he wanted to get rid of his wife Reena.

However, the court found no material to charge the accused Sunil for any offence and accordingly, he was discharged in this case. (ANI)