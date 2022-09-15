Delhi court clarifies it has not summoned Kerala MLA K T Jaleel

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday clarified that it has not summoned Kerala MLA K T Jaleel and that reports stating that it has ordered FIR against Jaleel over his controversial Kashmir remark on Facebook were incorrect.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal on Wednesday made abundantly clear that this court has not summoned the accused K.T. Jaleel as yet, nor has it reached the stage of summoning itself.

The matter is pending orders on an application u/s 156 (3) Cr.PC. It is further made clear that till the time the order on the said application is passed, no opinion on merits has been placed on record, said the court.



The court notes the submission of Advocate Subhash Chandran K.R, who appeared for Kerala MLA KT Jaleel that he came to the knowledge of the present proceedings after reading about the same in Malayalam Daily Newspapers and also on enewspapers. Advocate Subhash submitted that the said Newspapers/ epapers/ portals have specifically reported that this court has allowed registration of FIR against accused K.T. Jaleel.

Advocate Subhash also submitted that the said reporting is at the instance of complainant/Advocate G.S. Mani.

Advocate/complainant Mani has submitted that this is merely a bonafide mistake and he never intended the newspapers to believe that FIR has actually been ordered. He has apologized for his mistake, the court noted.

The court also noted the names of journalists associated with those Malayalam newspapers/portals etc. Later court defeated the matter for September 16, 2022, after taking note that the said media house would publish a corrigendum /apology for incorrect media reporting.

The court is presently examining a complaint filed by Advocate GS Mani seeking the registration of an FIR against former minister KT Jaleel over his alleged controversial statement on Kashmir. (ANI)

