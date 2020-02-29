Delhi court defers judgment in murder of Unnao rape victim's father

New Delhi [India], Feb 29 (ANI): A Delhi court on Saturday deferred for March 4 the judgement in the death of the father of the woman who was raped by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao in 2017.

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma said that the judgement will be pronounced on March 4.

The rape survivor's father died on April 9, 2018 in police custody.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had on July 13, 2018, filed a chargesheet in the matter, in which it named Sengar and others.

According to the probe agency, an altercation took place between the rape survivor's father and one Shashi Pratap Singh on April 3, 2018, after which the latter called his associates and attacked the woman's father.

Kuldeep Singh Sengar's brother Atul Singh was also part of the group that attacked the survivor's father and his co-worker, said CBI.

Later, survivor's father was taken to the police station, where he was arrested after an FIR was lodged against him.

CBI, in its chargesheet, said that Sengar was in touch with the district police superintendent and police station's in-charge.

Thereafter, the charges were framed against Sengar, his brother Atul, Makhi police station in-charge Ashok Singh Bhadauria, Sub Inspector Kamta Prasad, Constable Amir Khan and six others in the case.

On August 1 last year, the Supreme Court transferred the case to Delhi from a trial court in Uttar Pradesh.

In December 2019, Sengar was convicted and jailed for life by a Delhi court for raping the girl, who was a minor at the time of incident, at his residence in Unnao in June 2017, where she had gone seeking a job. (ANI)

