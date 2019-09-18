Delhi court defers till tomorrow hearing on bail plea of DK Shivakumar

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): A Delhi court on Wednesday deferred till tomorrow the hearing on the bail plea of Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar in connection with a money laundering case.

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar posted the matter for hearing at 3 pm after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sought an adjournment, saying Additional Solicitor General (ASG) KM Natraj was not available today.

The court had on Tuesday sent Shivakumar to judicial custody till October 1. He was arrested by the ED on September 3 and was in its custody since then.

The ED had registered the case against Shivakumar in September last year, based on a complaint filed by the Income Tax department.

The I-T department had allegedly found unaccounted and misreported wealth linked to the Congress leader. The department had said it came across money laundering and hawala operations involving a network of persons across Delhi and Bengaluru. (ANI)

