Delhi court dismisses Nirbhaya convict's plea seeking medical treatment

New Delhi [India], Feb 22 (ANI): A Delhi court on Saturday dismissed the application of Vinay Sharma, one of the death-row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, seeking high-level medical treatment for the convict claiming head injury, arm fracture, insanity, mental illness and Schizophrenia.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana dismissed the application after hearing arguments from both the sides in the matter. Earlier today, the court had reserved its order.

During the hearing, advocate AP Singh, representing the convict, alleged that there has been concealment of facts by the authorities and said that only the facts which suited their (Tihar's) case have been provided.

He claimed that Vinay's arm was fractured and that there was a plaster on his arm when he met with him on the day. "If the mental illness had been properly treated, the health condition of the convict would have been better," the lawyer said.

Public prosecutor Irfan Ahmad, appearing for Tihar Jail, appraised the court that the convict injured himself and said that there is no medical history of mental instability.

Vinay, through his lawyer, had filed an application which sought high-level medical treatment after he allegedly sustained a "grievous head injury, fracture in his right arm, insanity, mental illness, and Schizophrenia".

"At the time of a legal meeting with counsel and convict, and family meeting with the convict, it was a very serious matter that the convict -- Vinay Sharma -- could not identify his counsel and mother in jail," the application said.

Meanwhile, a fresh death warrant has been issued for the four death row convicts -- Vinay Sharma, Akshay Thakur, Pawan Gupta, and Mukesh Singh -- in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case for their hanging at 6 am on March 3.

The case pertains to the brutal gang-rape and killing of a 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012, by six people including a juvenile in Delhi. The woman had died at a Singapore hospital a few days later. (ANI)

