Delhi court dismisses petition seeking FIR against Yoga guru Ramdev

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Thursday dismissed the complaint seeking FIR against Yoga guru Ramdev and others for allegedly falsely claiming that they have found cure for the COVID-19.

Metropolitan Magistrate Sumeet Anand while dismissing the complaint noted that there is already an FIR registered in Rajasthan with respect to a cause of action, as raised by the complainant, which is under investigation.

There is no occasion for this court to order for registration of another FIR on the same cause of action, which will have the effect of registration of multiple FIRs against the same accused, it said.

The court had earlier sought action taken report from SHO Vasant Vihar Police Station on the complaint. Advocate Manu Prabhakar and Advocate Lalit Valecha argued for the complainant.

The Delhi Police in its report submitted that an FIR has already been registered at police station Jyoti Nagar, Jaipur, Rajasthan, on the same grounds as levelled by the applicant in his complaint.

Police in its report also submitted that the alleged press conference by Baba Ramdev was organized at Haridwar, Uttrakhand and it does not lie in the area/jurisdiction of Vasant Vihar police station New Delhi and no action can be initiated by the local police of the police station.

Advocate Tushar Anand had filed petition in Delhi's Patiala House Court seeking FIR against Ramdev and others under various charges dealing with cheating, criminal conspiracy and under provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940 and the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisement Acts) 1954. (ANI)

