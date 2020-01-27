Delhi court dismisses revision petition by Nirbhaya convict's father

New Delhi [India], Jan 27 (ANI): A Delhi court on Monday dismissed the review petition of the father of one of the convicts in the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case challenging magistrate order which set aside the application questioning the credibility of the sole witness in the matter.

Earlier in the day, the court reserved its order on the revision petition filed by the father of the convict in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case, challenging the magistrate order.

Session Judge Ajay Kumar Jain had reserved his order after hearing arguments from both the sides.

The petition was filed by the father of convict Pawan Kumar Gupta.

Recently, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Sudhir Kumar Sirohi had dismissed an application filed by the convict's parents alleging that the sole witness in the Nirbhaya case was tutored and is not credible as he took a bribe to give interviews to news channels.

During the arguments, public prosecutor advocate Irfan Ahmed submitted that the petition is not maintainable and needs to be rejected.

Advocate AP Singh, representing the petitioner, raised the question on the credibility of the sole witness and submitted that witness family had a criminal background.

The petitioner claimed that the witness turned the case into a "media trial" by charging money from news channels to give interviews.

Besides Pawan, three others - Akshay, Vinay, and Mukesh are facing the gallows for gang-raping a 23-year-old woman on the night of December 16, 2012, in a moving bus in the national capital.

The main accused, Ram Singh, allegedly committed suicide in Tihar Jail during the trial while another accused was a minor at the time of the crime and was sent to a reform facility and released after three years. (ANI)