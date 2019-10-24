Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (file photo)
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (file photo)

Delhi court extends Chidambaram's ED custody in INX media case

ANI | Updated: Oct 24, 2019 19:24 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 24 (ANI): A special court in Delhi on Thursday extended the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram till October 30 in connection with the INX media money laundering case.
Special CBI Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar had reserved the order on the matter earlier today after hearing arguments from both the sides.
The court also said that Chidambaram's health checkup will be done at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) if needed.
Appearing for the Congress leader, senior advocate Kapil Sibal had sought two-days' interim relief for Chidambaram in case the request to send him to Hyderabad on medical grounds is not allowed.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ED, had submitted that Chidambaram had been confronted with documents showing beneficial ownership of his family members and sought a seven-day extension to his custody.
"We have asked him 65 questions," Mehta had told the court, adding that Chidambaram was responding to their questions in a slow manner, which affected the interrogation procedure.
"We need further custodial interrogation of P Chidambaram as he needs to be confronted with more documentary evidence and statements of other persons which reveal certain discrepancies. We have substantial evidence to show and confront," Mehta had added.
Sibal, on the other hand, said: "They didn't confront him (Chidambaram) with any witness and even if they want to confront my client, he can come and join the probe. They didn't confront him with witnesses during this 7 days remand. You don't need custody to interrogate him."
Earlier today, Delhi High Court had issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking its response on Congress leader P Chidambaram's bail application.
The ED which is probing the money laundering charges against the leader had arrested him on October 16, following which he was remanded in custody by a special court till October 24.
The CBI had registered an FIR alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007, during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister.
Thereafter, the ED lodged a money laundering case in this regard. (ANI)

