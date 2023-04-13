Delhi Court extends custody of Deepak Boxer in fake passport case

New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): Delhi's Patiala House Court on Thursday extended police custody of Deepak alias Boxer for further two days in the fake passport case. He was produced after eight days of remand by Delhi Police special cell.

He was arrested by Delhi Police after deportation from Mexico. The operation was jointly conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Delhi Police.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Snigdha Sarvaria extended the police remand for two days.

Investigation Officer (IO) submitted before the court that the accused had been confronted with two other accused Vijay Mann and Rohit alias Moi during his custody. Both were taken on remand on Tuesday. They have been remanded to judicial custody.

Delhi Police submitted that Deepak Pahal alias Boxer has to be confronted with one Dinesh Mathur alias Karala in relation to the money used in the alleged offence of fleeing from India. Dinesh Mathur is in judicial custody in another case.

Advocate Virender Mual and Rohit Pathak submitted before the court that direction be issued to the jail authorities to ensure the safety and security of Deepak Boxer, in case his custody is granted to other State police.

Deepak was produced in the court amid heavy security. He was brought to court in a SWAT (Special Weapons And Tactics) vehicle with heavy security.



On the last date, Link Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) conducted the hearing in the lockup of the Patiala house court due to security reasons.

Deepak Boxer is also an accused in an alleged murder case of builder Amit Gupta in Burari Area of Delhi in 2022. The case was registered at Burari police station.

A case was registered against Deepak Boxer and his gang on March 16, 2023 in the police station, special cell, under Passport Act in which the present operation was carried out, police said.

According to Delhi Police, in the case, it was resolved that Deepak Pahal alias Boxer, a resident of Sonipat, Haryana has to be traced and arrested from any corner of the world.

Extensive interrogation and technical procedures lasting almost a month revealed that Deepak, after fleeing India on a fake passport, reached Mexico after making stops in several countries, Delhi Police said.

His intention behind reaching Mexico was to reach the US with the help of human traffickers where he would join his other associates and from there he would continue to run the activities of his organised crime group in Delhi and neighbouring states, Delhi Police claimed.

Through highly complex technical processes, the information derived from the interrogation was authenticated and shared with Mexican and FBI officials in near real-time, despite a full 12-hour time-zone difference.

Acting on this information, Deepak was traced to the beach city of Cancun in Mexico, said Delhi Police statement. (ANI)

