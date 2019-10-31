Malvinder, Shivinder Singh and other accused coming out of Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo/ANI
Malvinder, Shivinder Singh and other accused coming out of Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo/ANI

Delhi court extends Malvinder, Shivinder's custody for 14 days in Religare fraud case

ANI | Updated: Oct 31, 2019 16:56 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): A Delhi court on Thursday extended the judicial custody of former Ranbaxy owners Shivinder and Malvinder Singh for 14 days in connection with the Religare funds scam case.
The court also extended the judicial custody of former chairman-director of Religare Finvest Sunil Godhwani, and Kavi Arora and Anil Saxena, till November 14.
Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sehrawat will hear the arguments on a bail plea filed by Shivinder Singh on Friday.
The court also issued a notice to Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police to file a reply on the bail application filed by Sunil Godhwani by November 4.
Singh brothers are currently under judicial custody in Tihar jail.
Religare Finvest's Manpreet Suri had accused the brothers of siphoning off and misappropriation of funds.
Godhwani held a crucial position in Religare at the time. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 17:52 IST

ICCR to organise seminar to commemorate 550th birth anniversary...

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): To commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev, Indian Council for Cultural Relations will be organising a seminar on teachings of the revered saint on November 6.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 17:51 IST

Tripura HC rejects bail plea of former minister Badal Choudhury...

Agartala (Tripura) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Tripura High Court on Thursday rejected bail petition of former state Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Badal Chowdhury in connection with the Rs 600 crore PWD scam.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 17:49 IST

Javadekar calls formation of J-K, Ladakh UTs a start to 'new chapter'

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday called the formation of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Union Territories 'a start to a new chapter'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 17:46 IST

Maj Gen shares porn clips with girl cadets, set to face court-martial

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): A Major General of the Indian Army is all set to face a court-martial after he was allegedly caught sharing pornographic clips with NCC girl cadets.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 17:38 IST

Saritha Nair, husband Radhakrishnan sentenced to 3 years...

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): A Coimbatore court on Thursday sentenced entrepreneur Saritha Nair and her husband Biju Radhakrishnan to three years imprisonment in connection with the solar panel scam case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 17:30 IST

2 dead, 5 injured in bus accident in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Two minor girls were killed and five people were injured after a bus lost control and crashed into a lamp post at the Engineering College area in Jankipuram here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 17:17 IST

WB CM Mamta Banerjee expresses grief over demise of Trinamool MLA

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 31: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday expressed grief at the demise of Anil Adhikari, Trinamool Congress MLA representing Falakata constituency.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 17:16 IST

Anti-national forces active today, there is need to expose them:...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that many anti-national forces are active today and there is a need to expose them.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 17:14 IST

Thousands of prisoners don't even get AIIMS treatment which many...

New Delhi (India), Oct 31 (ANI): While hearing the interim bail plea by former Finance Minister P Chidambaram for getting examined by his regular treating doctor at Hyderabad, the Delhi High Court on Thursday observed that thousand of prisoners are not even getting the treatment many Members of Parlia

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 17:14 IST

Himachal Pradesh: Police arrest three persons for possessing...

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Police on Thursday arrested three persons in three different instances in Kullu for allegedly possessing and smuggling charas (cannabis).

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 17:12 IST

Javadekar to use e-vehicles for travel from Friday

New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): In a move to boost efforts to tackle rising air pollution in the national capital, Union minister Prakash Javadekar will be using electric vehicles for his official travel starting from Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 17:10 IST

HC asks Uttarakhand govt to file reply in Dehradun hooch death case

Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): The Uttarakhand High Court on Thursday asked the state government to file its reply on a plea in the case pertaining to the death of seven people due to spurious liquor.

Read More
iocl