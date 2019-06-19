Delhi court extends NIA custody of terror funding accused by 7 days

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the NIA remand of Mohammad Arif Ghulambashir Dharampuria to seven days in connection with Falah-i-Insaniyat (FIF) terror funding case.

National Investigation Agency (NIA), during the hearing, sought a 10-day extension of his remand, however, after hearing the arguments of both prosecution and defence Additional Sessions Judge Pawan Kumar Jain extended the remand for 7 days.

Dharampuria was earlier taken into a 5-day remand which ended on 18 June.

"Dharampuria needs to be further interrogated in order to get complete information about the funding chain through hawala channels," the investigating agency told the court.

Earlier, NIA had informed the court that Dharampuria flew to Dubai to evade his examination and arrest.

MS Khan, appearing on behalf of accused, claimed that the NIA is stating facts wrongly. He further said that it was the accused who approached the agency to join the probe and gave his flight details since he is not involved in the matter.

Dharampuria, a resident of Gujarat's Valsad was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on June 12 at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here on his arrival from Dubai.

He is accused of receiving funds from FIF operatives through hawala channels for nefarious activities and creating unrest in India.

The agency had issued a Lookout Circular (LOC) for him and his arrest is the fifth in the case. (ANI)

