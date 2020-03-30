Delhi court extends police custody of suspended J-K DSP till April 3

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): A Delhi court on Monday extended the police custody of suspended Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Davinder Singh till April 3 in connection with a case pertaining to planning terrorist attacks in the country.

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Jain extended Singh's remand after Delhi Police sought his custody for confronting him with others accused in the matter to unearth the conspiracy.

Delhi Police told the court that Singh will be confronted with other accused persons, Javed Iqbal, Syed Naveed Mushtaq, and Imran Shafi Mir. Police said that the custodial interrogation will help in tracing the details of financial transactions and to find out other offenders.

Singh was arrested earlier this year by the NIA in a separate case for allegedly trying to assist terrorists to travel outside Jammu and Kashmir last month.

According to the police, the accused used to chat with other co-accused and militants of Hizbul Mujahideen through various internet platforms.

The court had earlier sent Syed Naveed Mushtaq and others to police custody till April 3.

Delhi Police has filed an FIR under charges dealing with criminal conspiracy saying that the Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab youths are being trained for carrying out terrorist activities. The FIR said that a Special Cell of Delhi Police had received an input that the D Company is funding pro-Khalistan terrorist organisations in Punjab. (ANI)