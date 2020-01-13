New Delhi [India], Jan 13 (ANI): Delhi's Patiala House Court on Monday extended the remand of all four terror suspects of the ISIS module, by eight days.
One of the suspects was arrested from Vadodara in Gujarat and others from Delhi's Wazirabad on January 9.
The three suspects in Delhi were arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi police.
Further details are awaited (ANI)
Delhi court extends remand of 4 terror suspects of ISIS module
ANI | Updated: Jan 13, 2020 16:09 IST
