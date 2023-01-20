Delhi Court frames charges against AAP MLA Amanatullah, others for blocking MCD's anti-encroachment drive

New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi on Friday ordered for framing of charges against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan and 24 others for allegedly blocking an anti-encroachment drive carried out by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) in Madanpur Khadar area of Delhi.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjeet Singh Jaspal on Friday while passing the order said, "Having considered the entirety of the facts and circumstances, the documents placed on record by the prosecution, the complaint filed u/s 195 CrPC, the MLCs of the injured police personnel, the statements u/s 161 CrPC, the seized case property, and the other material, prima facie there is sufficient material on record to frame charge u/s

147/149/153/186/353/332 against accused persons."

However, the Court discharged eight accused after finding no material on record to frame charges against them.

According to the prosecution/Delhi Police, the accused formed an unlawful assembly with the objective of deterring public servants in discharge of their functions and in the course thereof caused stone pelting and violence against public servants.

Delhi Police alleged that the accused persons formed an unlawful assembly that caused violence, injured public servants and damaged public property. The charge sheet has been filed u/s 147/148/149/153/186/332/353/34 IPC.



According to the Police on May 12, 2022, South Delhi Municipal Corporation, within the area of Kunchan Kunj of Kalindi Kunj, was supposed to undertake a demolition operation.

While the demolition activity was still going on, the area MLA Amanatullah Khan, along with his supporters and other men came to the spot and started creating a ruckus.

Court noted that, as per the prosecution, the said accused gathered the local public and slowly the crowd snow-balled to a large assembly.

This crowd attempted to reach the demolition site however, they were stopped by the security arrangement made by the Delhi Police.

As per the prosecution, the accused persons, forming part of the crowd started pushing the police and attempted to stop the demolition.

The police used a loudhailer to pacify the crowd however, the crowd became aggressive and started pelting stones.

The prosecution has admitted that reasonable force had to be used at the spot to curtail the crowd, noted the court. (ANI)

