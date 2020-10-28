Delhi Court grants bail to 3 accused in north-east Delhi violence case

New Delhi (India), October 28 (ANI): A Delhi court on Wednesday granted bail to three accused in connection with a case relating to north-east Delhi violence observing that among the riotous mob consisting of several hundred people, till date the investigating agency has been merely able to identify only these three accused.

Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav granted bail to Shah Alam, Rashid Saifi and Mohammad Shadab.

The court noted that witnesses' statements identifying the applicants to be part of the riotous mob are also doubtful, "as a mute question still stares this Court as to why the aforesaid eye witnesses/public witnesses did not name the applicants on the date of the incident itself and what made them wait for so long."

"Further, from among the riotous mob consisting of several hundred persons, till date the investigating agency has been merely able to identify and chargesheet the aforesaid three applicants only," the court added.

It further observed that the applicants have neither been named in the FIR nor there are any specific allegations against them by any of the complainants. "Admittedly, no CCTV footage/viral video capturing the presence of applicants at the scene of the crime on the date of the incident is available on record," the court said.



"Considering the facts and circumstances of the case in totality, all the applicants namely Shah Alam, Rashid Saifi and Mohammad Shadab are admitted to bail on their furnishing a personal bond in the sum of Rs 20,000 each with one surety in the like amount each," it said.

The court also imposed certain conditions including that they shall not tamper with the evidence or influence any witness in any manner, they shall maintain peace and harmony in the locality and that they shall appear before the court on each and every date of hearing to attend the proceedings in accordance with the terms of bail bond(s), which would be executed by them.

It also directed them to furnish their mobile numbers to SHO, Dayalpur upon their release from the jail and will ensure the same to be in working condition and also to install "Arogya Setu App" in their mobile phone(s).

The FIR in the matter was registered on March 4 on the written complaint of one Om Singh, where he stated that he had been running a paan-bidi shop in Khajuri Khas, at Karawal Nagar, which was vandalised and burnt by the riotous mob on February 24, as a result of which he suffered loss to the tune of approximate Rs 55-60 thousand and cash amounting to Rs 6,000 was also looted from his shop. During the investigation, it was revealed that the riotous mob had also looted, vandalised/damaged and set on fire several other shops and vehicles in the said area on February 24.

Besides complainant Om Singh, 17 other complaints of similar nature were also received in the police station, which were later on clubbed in the present case FIR. (ANI)

