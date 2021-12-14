Delhi Court grants bail to former Cong MLA Asif Mohammad Khan held for assaulting MCD staff

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Tuesday granted bail to former Congress MLA Asif Mohammad Khan, who was recently arrested for allegedly abusing and assaulting on-duty Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) staff and for obstructing government work in the Shaheen Bagh area of the national capital.

Additional Session Judge Prashant Sharma on Tuesday while granting bail to Mohd Asif said, "keeping in mind the stage of investigation and facts brought on record, accused Asif Mohammad Khan is granted bail on furnishing his personal bond and surety bond in the sum of Rs 20,000 each. Court also imposed several conditions while granting bail to him.

Senior Advocate Ramesh Gupta, counsel for the accused has submitted that the wife of



the accused is bedridden and needs assistance for doing her daily chores and performing her nature's call.

He further submitted that co-accused in this case, has surrendered before police and that no purpose will be served by keeping the accused in custody and prays for grant of bail of accused.

On November 27, Delhi Police had arrested former Congress MLA Asif Mohd Khan and said, "A complaint was registered on the complaint of Ram Kishore, Inspector, MCD Lajpat Nagar Zone stating that one person Asif Mohammad Khan abused and assaulted MCD staff who was on duty and obstructed government work".

A case was registered at Shaheen Bagh Police Station under sections 186, 353, 332 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Earlier, a viral video of the ex-Congress MLA emerged in which he can be seen beating and harassing a group of people after a poster bearing his picture was removed from outside his Okhla residence. He can be heard in the video hurling abuses at people, beating them and also forcing them to hold ears while doing squats. (ANI)

