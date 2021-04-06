Delhi court grants bail to former MP KD Singh in money laundering case

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday granted bail to former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and Businessman KD Singh in connection with a money laundering case.

Special CBI Judge Geetanjali Goel granted bail to KD Singh and directed him to furnish a bail bond of Rs 5 lakhs, with two like amount surety.

The ED had arrested KD Singh in connection with the money laundering case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He was a Rajya Sabha member of the TMC in 2014.

The same court recently took cognizance on the chargesheet in the matter.



KD Singh was arrested by the ED on January 13 and sent to the agency's remand for several days and later he was sent to judicial custody.

Advocates Amit Mahajan, Naveen Kumar Matta and Mohammad Faraz appeared for the ED.

Earlier ED while seeking his remand submitted that as the record is voluminous in number and he needs to be confronted with other public persons too in the custodial remand. ED counsels submitted that KD Singh was evasive in replies and has a non-cooperative attitude. During arresting all procedures were followed.

KD Singh's lawyer during arguments had submitted that his client never been associated with the two companies that ED had named in the matter. Senior Advocate Vikram Chaudhary appeared for him and had raised questions over KD Singh's arrest in the present matter.

In June 2019, the ED had attached assets worth over Rs 239 crore belonging to a firm allegedly linked to Singh. It has been alleged that the Ponzi case in which Singh's firm is being probed is pegged around Rs 1,900 crores. In September 2019, the ED had carried out searches at the premises of KD Singh in the money-laundering probe related to Alchemist Infra Realty LLC. (ANI)

