Delhi court grants bail to Malaysian nationals who attended Tablighi Jamaat congregation

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Delhi's Saket Court on Tuesday granted bail to the Malaysian nationals who participated in the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz in March this year.

The court granted bail on the personal bond of Rs 10,000 each.

The congregation organised by Tablighi Jamaat in the national capital in March had emerged as a major hotspot of COVID-19 in the country. (ANI)

