Delhi court grants bail to two accused involved in 11 cases

New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): A Delhi court has granted regular bail to two accused persons, who, as per the police report, were involved in 11 criminal cases including several Arms Acts cases.

The Tis Hazari Court's Additional Sessions Judge Vishal Singh in an order passed on February 2, 2022, said that considering the submissions that the charge sheet has already been filed, there is no requirement to keep both the accused in judicial custody for the purpose of investigation.

Both have been in judicial custody since May 1, 2021, the court noted.

Considering the custody period of the accused persons and on the principle of parity with co-accused, who have already been granted bail, the bail applications are allowed.



Both the accused Surender and Mahavir are admitted to bail subject to furnishing bail bogs in the sum of Rs. 25,000 each with one surety of like amount.

Advocate Ravi Drall, appearing for both the accused persons, argued that the pendency of other cases is not a bar to grant of bail as the investigation has been completed and the charge sheet has already been submitted.

Advocate Drall further argued that the complainant is well aware of the legal provisions and the present case is a false one as the complainant himself is a bad character of the area and presently he is lodged in Tihar jail in a murder case.

According to the Delhi Police's present FIR, three accused persons were booked under section 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code, 341 IPC (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 506 IPC (Punishment for criminal intimidation), 308 IPC (Attempt to Commit Culpable Homicide), 34 IPC (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) for allegedly beating the complainant due to a monetary dispute and the complainant was later admitted to a hospital.

As per the allegation, the accused persons fired a shot outside the house of the complainant also in regard to which a separate FIR has been lodged. (ANI)

