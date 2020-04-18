Delhi court grants interim bail to local leader of Okhla in case of violence during anti-CAA protest

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): A Delhi court on Friday granted interim bail to a local leader of Okhla in connection with the violence that took place in Jamia Nagar and New Friends Colony in December during anti CAA protest.

Ashu Khan got interim bail from Saket court for 45 days on furnishing personal bond of Rs 1 lakh.

The court also imposed the condition that he will attend the trial on each and every date of hearing, shall not tamper with evidence in any manner or try to contact or influence the prosecution witnesses and shall not leave the country without the permission of the concerned court.

He was further directed to surrender before the concerned Jail Superintendent immediately upon expiry of the interim bail period.

Additional Session Judge Sandeep Garg heard the matter through video conferencing.

The crime branch had arrested Ashu Khan, a local leader, for instigating violence amid anti-CAA protests in the Jamia Nagar area on December 15.

Two cases had been filed against Khan in both Jamia Nagar and New Friends Colony police stations. According to police, Ashu Khan had also assembled a mob when the police evicted Shaheen Bagh protestors from the spot last month owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

On December 15 last year, a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act near Jamia Millia Islamia turned violent, with demonstrators pelting stones at police and setting public buses and private vehicles on fire. (ANI)