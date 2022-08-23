Delhi court grants regular bail to Poonam Jain, wife of Satyendar Jain in money laundering case

New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI): A Delhi court on Tuesday granted regular bail to Poonam Jain, wife of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case.

On Saturday, Poonam Jain was granted interim bail in the case.

Meanwhile, on the same day, Satyendar Jain also moved a fresh bail plea in the matter in which the court heard part arguments and decided to hear further arguments today.

In this case, Delhi Cabinet Minister Satyendar Jain was arrested on 30 May 2022.

Besides them, Naveen Jain and Siddharth Jain (Directors of Ram Prakash Jewellers Pvt Ltd), G S Matharoo (Chairman of Lala Sher Singh Jivan Vigyan Trust which runs Prudence Group of Schools), Yogesh Kumar Jain (Director in Ram Prakash Jewellers Pvt Ltd), father-in-law of Ankush Jain and Lala Sher Singh Jivan Vigyan Trust are also on ED radar for assisting Satyendar Jain, the ED informed.

The ED on June 6 had seized 2.85 crore cash and 133 gold coins weighing 1.80 kg from Satyendra Jain's aides during its day-long raid conducted at various places across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). The agency had also seized various incriminating documents and digital records during these raids. (ANI)