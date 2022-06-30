Delhi court grants transit remand of Bishnoi's associate Jaggu to Punjab Police in Moosewala murder case

New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Wednesday granted one-day transit remand of gangster Jagdeep Bhagwanpuria alias Jaggu to Punjab Police in Sidhu Moosewala's murder case. Moosewala was murdered on May 29 in Mansa, Punjab.

Chief metropolitan magistrate Snigdha Sarvaria granted one-day transit remand of Jagdeep to Punjab Police. He is to be produced tomorrow before the Mansa court.

The court directed the Punjab Police to take appropriate safety measures and get the medical examination of the accused before leaving Delhi and before producing him before the Mansa Court tomorrow.

Jagdeep was produced before the court by a special cell of Delhi after remand in an extortion case.

Advocate Pratham Sethi special public prosecutor (SPP) for Punjab police moved an application for arrest and transit remand of Jagdeep in Moosewala's murder case.



SPP submitted that the name of Jagdeep surfaced during the interrogation of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Mansa court has issued the arrest warrant of the accused.

He submitted that out of four shooters, the two Manjeet alias Mannu and Jagroop alias Roopa are associated. In order to arrest them, the custody of the accused is required. In this matter, 25 accused are named and 13 are in custody including Lawrence Bishnoi. Two other shooters are in the custody of Delhi police.

Advocate Deepak Sharma's counsel opposed the transit remand application. He submitted that the accused has been in judicial custody for the last 8-9 years. He is not connected to this matter at all.

Advocate Sharma also submitted that there is a security issue for the accused. An undertaking by the SP of Punjab Police for security measures should be given before the court.

SPP Sethi submitted that there are 50 armed police personnel of Punjab police who are there for transit. There are 10 police vehicles including two bulletproof vehicles are there for transit. The entire transit journey would be videographed.

After hearing the submission of both the parties, the court granted one-day transit remand to the Punjab Police. Court also directed Punjab police to file a compliance report after producing the accused before Mansa court.

Singer Sidhu Moose wala was allegedly murdered on May 29 in Mansa Punjab. In this case, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's name surfaced during the investigation. (ANI)

