Delhi court hears final arguments in MJ Akbar's defamation case against journalist

New Delhi [India], Feb 29 (ANI): A Delhi court on Saturday heard the final arguments in former union minister MJ Akbar's defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani in connection with sexual harassment allegations made against him.

Senior advocate Geeta Luthra, appearing on behalf of former minister MJ Akbar, concluded final argument in the defamation complaint. Now, senior advocate Rebecca John, who is representing journalist Ramani, will make her final argument in the case on the next date of hearing.

Additional chief metropolitan magistrate (ACMM) Vishal Pahuja slated the matter for further hearing on March 17.

Akbar had resigned as the union minister after his name cropped up on social media as the #MeToo campaign raged on in India. Ramani had accused Akbar of sexual misconduct, a charge denied by him. (ANI)

