Delhi court issued bailable warrant against BJP's Kapil Mishra in defamation complaint by AAP

New Delhi [India], Dec 24 (ANI): A Delhi court on Tuesday issued a bailable warrant against ex-MLA and BJP leader Kapil Mishra for his non-appearance in a criminal defamation complaint filed by Delhi's Environment Minister Imran Hussain for allegedly leveling false allegations against him in tree felling permission matter.

Hussain had filed the defamation complaint against BJP MLA Vijendra Gupta and Kapil Mishra for allegedly accusing him of taking Rs 23 crore to allow felling of 16,000 trees for the redevelopment of government colonies in south Delhi.

The minister has submitted the allegation that caused "damage to his reputation" and could "adversely affect his prospects in the future elections."

Hussain had earlier sent a legal notice to the MLAs and later filed the defamation complaint. Mishra is a rebel Aam Aadmi Party leader. (ANI)

