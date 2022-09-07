Delhi court issues non-bailable warrant against Bobby Kataria for smoking on plane

By Ravi Jalhotra

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): A Delhi Court has issued a non-bailable warrant against the Youtuber influencer Bobby Kataria, who is being tracked by the police ever since he was seen smoking a cigarette on board a Spice Jet flight last month.

While exclusively speaking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Airport Tanu Sharma said that Kataria has been on the run since the case was registered against him.



"Our teams had recently raided one of his locations but he was not found there. Look out circular has already been opened against him. Now, the court has also issued a non-bailable warrant. The police have obtained a non-bailable warrant, now we will arrest him soon," DCP Sharma told ANI.

The video surfaced back in August, where Kataria can be seen smoking a cigarette during the flight. However, the video was said to have been shot in January. The police is tracking him since then.

Following the complaint by the airline manager, Kataria was booked by Delhi Police under section 3(1)(C) of the Suppression of Unlawful Acts Against Safety of Civil Aviation Act, 1982.

Delhi police had received a complaint against Kataria from Spice Jet manager Jasbir Singh, who had requested to take action against Kataria for violating security and safety measures on board the flight.

It was also alleged that Kataria had uploaded pictures and videos from his social media accounts wherein he was seen with a lighter and smoking a cigarette on board Spice Jet flight number SG-706, dated January 2022. (ANI)

