Delhi court issues notice to Tihar Jail over plea of an accused in terror case

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): A Delhi court has issued notice to the Tihar Jail authority on an application moved by an accused in a terror case, praying for proper medical treatment as he has claimed to be suffering from symptoms similar to COVID-19.

Accused Asif Ali in his application has told the court that 18 jail inmates are having symptoms like cough, cold and fever.

Special Judge Praveen Singh has sought response of Tihar Jail authorities by June 26.

Ali's advocate MS Khan through an application requested the court to direct Tihar Jail authorities either to provide him proper medical care or refer him to some hospital. He told the court that Tihar Jail is doing nothing related to medical care.

Ali is undergoing judicial custody in connection with a terror case for allegedly planning terror attacks in various parts of the country. NIA lodged the case in December 2015.

The NIA had filed a charge sheet against him and other 15 suspected ISIS operatives. NIA has alleged them for recruiting and financing people to join the banned outfit. NIA has charge-sheeted them under several sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)

