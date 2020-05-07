Delhi court issues production warrant against suspended J-K DSP, three others in terror links case

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): A Delhi court on Thursday issued a production warrant against suspended Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Davinder Singh and three others accused in a case related to planning terror attacks in the national capital.

During a hearing today on the remand of the accused persons, Tihar jail authorities informed the court that the accused could not be presented before it as they are lodged in a Jammu and Kashmir jail.

After hearing the submissions, Special Judge MK Nagpal asked Jammu and Kashmir's Hira Nagar jail authorities to present Singh before the court on May 18.

Besides Singh, the court has also issued production warrants against Javed Iqbal, Syed Naveed Mushtaq and Imran Shafi Mir.

All four of them, arrested in a case related to planning to execute terror attacks in Delhi and other parts of the country, are currently under judicial custody in the matter.

According to the police, the accused used to chat with other co-accused and militants of Hizbul Mujahideen through various internet platforms.

Delhi Police has filed an FIR under charges dealing with criminal conspiracy saying that the Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab youths are being trained to carry out terrorist activities. The FIR said that D company is involved in funding pro-Khalistan terrorist organisations in Punjab.

According to the police, some inputs were received through a reliable source that a group of individual likely to be linked to a terror outfit operating in Jammu and Kashmir is planning a terrorist attack on protected persons in Delhi and other parts of the country.

In this regard, the involvement of a Srinagar-based travel agent name Javed Iqbal and another person by name Singh associated with security agency was surfaced. Davinder Singh was arrested earlier by NIA in a separate case related to trying to assist terrorists to travel outside Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

