Delhi Court orders 4 Pak-trained terror operatives to 14 days police remand

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Tuesday sent the four members of Pakistan's ISI trained terror module, which was busted by the police, to 14-day police remand.

According to the Delhi Police, the terror module was closely managed by underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's brother. The arrested operatives were later taken to the Safdarjung Hospital for their medical examination earlier.

The other two accused Zeeshan Qamar and Mohammad Amir Javed will be presented before the court today.

The police had arrested six operatives of Pakistan's ISI trained terror module earlier on Tuesday.

The terror operatives include Jaan Mohammad Seikh (47) of Maharashtra, Osama (22) alias Sami of Jamianagar, Delhi, Moolchand alias Lala (47) of Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh, and Md Abu Bakar (23), Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh has been remanded for 14-day by the police.

Osama and Zeeshan told Delhi Police that there were around 14-15 Bengali speaking people with them when they were taken to Pakistan from Muscat. These people were divided into different groups. Delhi Police believes that these people were also taken for a similar kind of training.

Delhi Police said the latest imported weapons, Italian pistols, ammunition and explosives were recovered from the arrested persons. Police said the accused were likely to target the states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Interrogation of the arrested persons and further investigation is underway.

