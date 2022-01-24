Delhi court orders to frame charges against Sharjeel Imam under sedition for inflammatory speeches

New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Monday ordered to frame charges against Sharjeel Imam under sedition in connection with alleged inflammatory speeches made by him in Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia area in Delhi.

Delhi's Karkardooma Court framed charges against Sharjeel Imam in FIR 22 relating to alleged inflammatory speeches. Charges were framed against Imam under sections relating to promoting enmity against two groups, inciting enmity and sedition.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat on Monday passed the order. The court had earlier reserved the order after hearing both the prosecution and Imam's defence counsel.

Sharjeel Imam was accused of making alleged inflammatory speeches at the Jamia area in Delhi on December 13, 2019, and at Aligarh Muslim University on December 16, 2019.

An FIR was lodged against Imam under charges of sedition and others of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The present FIR was filed under sections 124A, 153A, 153B,505. The prosecutor informed the court that Imam had made attempts to provoke the crowd by stating that 'public anger needs to be used in a productive manner'.

Sharjeel Imam, who came into the limelight for his viral video in December 2019, was booked as an accused in various cases relating to violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

He was arrested in January 2020 in another case connected to sedition for his provocative speeches which had stoked controversy with his "cut off Assam from India" remark.

More than 750 cases were registered over the northeast Delhi violence, in which at least 53 people were killed and several others were injured. So far, over 250 charge sheets have been filed in the riots related cases in which 1,153 accused have been charge-sheeted. (ANI)