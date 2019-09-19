Delhi court posts further arguments in DK Shivakumar's bail plea to Sept 21

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): A Delhi court on Thursday posted the further arguments in a bail plea filed by jailed Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar to September 21 in connection with a money laundering case.

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar partially heard the arguments in the case today.

During the course of proceedings, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) KM Natraj said that Shivakumar had made a transaction of 2 crores by cash. "Total credit in two of his accounts is 161 crores. Prima facie, they have projected Rs 80 crore in the name of the daughter, borrowing is also of a substantial amount," he told the court.

A Delhi court had on Tuesday sent Shivakumar to judicial custody till October 1. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on September 3 and was in its custody since then.

The money laundering case was registered by the ED against Shivakumar in September last year, based on a complaint filed by the Income Tax department.

The I-T department, during the initial probe, had allegedly found unaccounted and misreported wealth linked to Shivakumar.

The department had that stated it came across money laundering and hawala operations involving a network of persons across Delhi and Bengaluru. (ANI)

