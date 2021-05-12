Delhi Court refuses to grant interim relief to Navneet Kalra in connection with hoarding of oxygen concentrators

New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Tuesday again refused to grant any interim relief to Navneet Kalra in connection with a case relating to the allegedly hoarding of oxygen concentrators in a restaurant in South Delhi.

Special Judge Sumit Dass also sent Kalra's anticipatory bail application to Saket's District and Sessions Judge to decide an appropriate bench to hear the matter.

The Court said that the file should be marked before Saket's District and Sessions Judge tomorrow.

Public Prosecutor Atul Shrivastava told Special Judge Sumit Dass that matter should be heard by the Court which is dealing with matter which is being probed by Crime Branch. Prosecutor Shrivastava urged Court to decide on the jurisdiction of the Court to hear the bail application of Kalra.

The case was earlier lodged by the Lodhi Colony police station but later it was transferred to Crime Branch of Delhi Police.

Navneet Kalra's advocate Vineet Malhotra told the Court that when he filed the anticipatory bail, the roster was of this court.

Advocate Malhotra also submitted that Delhi Police lodged an First Information Report at Lodhi Colony and recoveries were conducted at restaurant at that area. He also told the Court that accused were also presented before the concerned Court of Lodhi colony. He further submitted that matter can be heard by both courts either of Lodhi colony or of Crime Branch.



Advocate Malhotra also told the Court that Kalra is ready to help the investigating agency and will abide by every conditions. He also urged the Court to grant interim protection from arrest.

Prosecutor Shrivastava urged the Court not to grant interim protection from arrest and said that the matter should be referred to concerned Court which deals the matter being probed by Crime Branch.

Advocate Malhotra said that they are only hounding me.

Delhi Police has registered a case under various offences charging with cheating, disobedience to order promulgated by a public servant, criminal conspiracy and violating provisions of Essential Commodities Act, 1955 followed by seizing of oxygen Concentrators from restaurants in South Delhi.

The police busted oxygen concentrators black-marketing racket during a raid and recovered 105 concentrators from two upscale restaurants in the Khan Market area.

The two restaurants namely Khan Chacha and Town Hall are owned by Navneet Kalra, who is allegedly on run, while the manager and three staffers have been arrested so far.

Meanwhile, a lookout notice has been issued against the businessman today by the police. (ANI)

