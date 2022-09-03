Delhi Court refuses to transfer alleged murder case of youth to Crime Branch

New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): A Delhi court recently refused to transfer an alleged murder case of a 25-year-old youth to Delhi Police Crime Branch. The family of the deceased had said that the investigation is not being done properly in the matter. The father of the deceased had moved an application for a court-monitored probe in the matter.

Metropolitan magistrate Mansi Malik of Rohini Court refused to transfer the case of the alleged murder of Rohit to the crime branch after considering the status report filed by the Investigation Officer (IO).

The court said, "It does not appear from the status report that IO is not making efforts in the investigation. At this stage, the court does not find any reason to transfer the investigation of the present case to the crime branch."

"However, in view of the apprehension of the applicants, let court notice be issued to the IO to appear in person on the next date of hearing," the court directed in the order of August 30.

Advocate Amit Kumar, the counsel for the applicant, submitted that the investigation of the present case be transferred to the crime branch as the IO is not investigating the case properly and in a fair manner.

Earlier, the court had directed the Delhi police to file a status report on a plea seeking a court-monitored probe.

Delhi Police has filed a report stating that on July 25, five persons were produced in court. The consent for their polygraph test was taken.



The Delhi Police had also apprised the court that on the night of the incident, the deceased had consumed liquor at a bar in a mall in Rohini. The deceased then went to the house of a friend where the alleged incident occurred.

Advocate Amit Kumar had submitted that the police have not taken into consideration the WhatsApp chat, screenshot and call records of the phone of the deceased which is with the police.

The application filed in the court submitted that the deceased was allegedly murdered on July 17, 2022, and the police itself lodged an FIR under section 302 (Murder) IPC. His body was found in Rohini Sector 8 near the flat.

The counsel had also submitted that the deceased belonged to the scheduled caste and was in love relation with a girl of another caste. This fact was known to both families.

It was also submitted that the deceased was introduced to the girl by one of their common friends. Later on, the girl became the girlfriend of the deceased. He wanted to marry her. But she denied his marriage proposal because of the caste factor. Due to this, the deceased was depressed and disturbed.

It was argued that the deceased continuously kept talking on his phone to his friend. His friend always used to make WhatsApp calls only. On the day of the incident, the deceased went outside after receiving a call from his friend. He was taken to the flat of another friend. Later police found his body near the same building. (ANI)







