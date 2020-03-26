Delhi court rejects bail plea of corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar

New Delhi [India], Mar 26 (ANI): In a hearing held through video conferencing, a Delhi court on Thursday rejected the interim bail plea of corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar in connection with a money laundering case pertaining to an aviation scam.

Special Judge Chandra Shekhar rejected the bail plea of Talwar.

Special Public Prosecutors Amit Mahajan and Nitesh Rana, representing the Enforcement Directorate (ED), opposed the interim bail plea and said that the jail authorities have not filed any report related to risks to the health of Talwar due to any infections.

Talwar moved the court seeking interim bail due to his medical condition, saying that he had diabetes and hypertension and there is a possibility that his condition will worsen if he is infected with the coronavirus.

A case was registered against Talwar, who was the former president of Delhi-based NGO Advantage India for misusing Rs 90.72 crore donations from two defence and aviation firms -- MBDA and Airbus SAS.

Talwar is accused of siphoning off these funds received in Advantage India.

The agency has alleged that France-based Airbus SAS and UK-based missile manufacturer MBDA International gave about Rs 90.72 crore to the NGO for initiatives related to healthcare and education but the money was later found to have been used for purchasing properties.

The NGO is accused of flouting several provisions of Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) including "false statements, false accounts, claimed bogus expenses, furnished concocted vouchers, purchased three luxury cars over Rs 84 lakh, payment made by NGO for foreign visits of Talwar, funds used for making payment related to business activities of the founder of Advantage India."

Talwar, who is in judicial custody, was deported from Dubai on January 30 and was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money laundering case. (ANI)

