Delhi Court remands Army personnel to police custody for passing info to spy working for Pak's ISI

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Delhi Court has remanded Army personnel, deployed in Agra, to 9-day police custody in connection with passing sensitive information from the Indian Army to a spy who allegedly worked for Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

A magistrate in Tis Hazari Court has allowed the police to quiz the accused Paramjit.

Yesterday, Delhi Police had remanded Habibur Rahman, a spy to 10 days police custody, arrested from Pokhran in Rajasthan for passing on sensitive information from the Army to ISI.



Delhi Police has booked Rahman under the Official Secrets Act. He had been working as a vegetable supplier on a contract basis in Jaisalmer for the last few years.

As per the police, Rahman worked for the ISI and had also been in Pakistan. Confidential Army documents and a map of the Army area have been seized from him.

The accused said that the documents were given to him by Paramjit, an Army personnel deployed in Agra. Rahman was supposed to hand over documents to one Kamal. (ANI)

