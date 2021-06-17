Delhi Court reserves order on immediate release of Pinjra Tod activists

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Wednesday reserved its order on an application seeking immediate release of Pinjra Tod activists Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal from judicial custody.

Additional Sessions Judge Revinder Bedi reserved the order after hearing submissions made by Pinjra Tod activists' defence lawyer Adit Pujari and Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad representing Delhi Police.

Delhi Police has sought more time to verify particulars of the accused and their sureties.



Both the accused were granted bail yesterday by Delhi High Court and thereafter their counsel moved Delhi's Karkardooma Court seeking immediate release.

Yesterday the sessions Court asked the Station House Officer (SHO) concerned to submit a verification report relating to particulars of accused and sureties.

In three separate orders, the Delhi High Court has granted bail to Pinjra tod activists Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal and Jamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha. All of them were arrested under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, in connection with north-east Delhi violence cases. Kalita and Pinjra tod activist Narwal were arrested in the subject FIR on May 29 2020 and Tanha was arrested on May 19 2020 in the present case. (ANI)

