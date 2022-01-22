Delhi court seeks reply from Director FSL Rohini on report pending since 2016

New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): A Delhi court has directed the Director Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) Rohini to file a reply as to why a report is pending for more than five years and also directed to expedite the procedure.

This case is connected with an FIR lodged in 2014 and the FSL report is pending since July 2016. This matter is more than seven years old and the charge sheet has not yet been filed due to non filing of the FSL report.

Metropolitan Magistrate Charu Asiwal said, "Considerable delay has been caused due to non filing of FSL report, I deem it fit to seek a reply from Director FSL Rohini as to delay in filing of report."

The court further directed him to expedite the procedure at his hand and submit the final report. The matter has been fixed for hearing on March 24.

The court has ordered to send the copy to Director FSL Rohini through Investigation Officer (IO) concerned.



Advocate Rishabh Jain, counsel for the complainant, submitted that FIR pertains to the year 2014. Since then already more than seven years have passed. However trial has not begun due to non filing of charge sheet.

Investigation officer Inspector Ashok Kumar from DIU, North District, apprised the court that report of FSL is pending since 11 July 2016. He has further submitted that multiple priority letters have been written. The Office of concerned DCP has also written for timely submission of the report. However, all went in vain.

The IO further submitted that without the report of FSL, he is not in a position to file charge sheet.

The Delhi Police had seized laptop, CPU and mobile from a suspect and sent them to forensic examination in 2016. This case was lodged in 2014 under the sections of the IPC and IT Act. Since then it has been investigated by six IOs.

The complainant had alleged that some notorious person had put his mobile number on porn sites. After that complainant started to get vulgar messages from unknown persons seeking sexual advancement. When he objected to the same, those unknown persons started threatening him for his life.



Then he approached the Delhi Police and an FIR was lodged at Police Station Sarai Rohilla. After a considerable time, the complainant through Advocate Rishabh Jain had moved the court to know the status of investigation in his case. (ANI)

