Delhi court sends couple, another accused with alleged ISIS links to police custody

New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the police custody of a couple, who were arrested for their alleged links with the Khorasan Module of ISIS and for inciting Muslims against new Citizenship Amendment Act, to seven-day police custody.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana sent the couple -- Jahanjeb Sami and Hina Bashir Beg -- and another accused identified as Abdul Basith to police custody.

While the couple was arrested on March 8, the third accused Basith was arrested today.

Delhi Police told the court that there is sufficient evidence against Basith for his arrest and added that custodial interrogation of the accused was required to confront him with the data recovered from the electronic devices and to establish the identities of his associates.

Police also told the court that accused Abdul Basith is also to be confronted with the accused couple and sought 10-day police custody.

According to police, the accused couple was members of the banned terrorist outfit ISIS and were propagating its ideology of hatred against non-Muslims, instigating violence and also inciting Muslims against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Officials said that four mobile phones, one laptop, one external hard-disc, and other incriminating material were seized from their house.

"Upon interrogation, it has been found that they have created several anonymous IDs on several social media platforms and propagating the ideology of banned outfit ISIS and circulating material against CAA," officials had said.

A case has been registered against the duo under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. (ANI)

