Delhi court sends journalist Rajeev Sharma, two others to seven-day police custody

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): A Delhi court on Monday remanded freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma, a Chinese woman and another accused to seven days police custody in connection with a case related to allegedly leaking sensitive information to the Chinese intelligence.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pawan Singh Rajawat extended the custody of Rajeev Sharma and others after they were presented before the court on the completion of his earlier custody.

Defence counsel, appearing for Sharma, opposed the plea seeking an extension of custody.



According to the Delhi Police, Rajeev Sharma was arrested by its Special Cell on September 14 under Official Secrets Act for allegedly passing sensitive information to Chinese intelligence.

The police had said that a Chinese woman and her Nepalese associate were also arrested for paying him large amounts of money routed through shell companies.

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police had said that Sharma, a resident of Pitampura in New Delhi, was "found to be in possession of some defence-related classified documents". (ANI)

