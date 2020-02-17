Delhi court sends Sharjeel Imam to one-day police remand

New Delhi [India], Feb 17 (ANI): A Delhi court on Monday sent Sharjeel Imam, who was arrested on sedition charges for allegedly making hate speeches, to one-day police remand so that his role in the Jamia violence can be probed.

He has been arrested now in Jamia violence case by Delhi Police Crime Branch. This is the second time Imam was arrested.

The crime branch is probing whether the speech given in December last year led to violent clashes or not. Sharjeel is accused of mobilising students and others, a charge that he has denied.

Imam was arrested from Bihar's Jehanabad on January 28 for allegedly making inflammatory speeches at the Jamia Millia Islamia University here and in Aligarh.

He was brought to Delhi the next day. The court had earlier sent Imam to police custody.

Police had booked Imam, who came into limelight during the ongoing protest in Shaheen Bagh, on January 26 for allegedly delivering inflammatory speeches against the amended Citizenship Act and a possible National Register of Citizens.

According to the police, Imam, a resident of Bihar, delivered "very inflammatory and instigatory speeches in his opposition to CAA and NRC".

"He had previously delivered one such speech in Jamia Millia Islamia on December 13 last year and thereafter one even more inflammatory against the government which is being widely circulated on social media," they had said. (ANI)

