Delhi court sends suspended J-K DSP Davinder Singh to judicial custody in terror links case

New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): A Delhi court has decided to send suspended Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Davinder Singh to judicial custody for a month in connection with the case related to planning terror attacks in the national capital.

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Jain sent Singh to judicial custody on Friday after police informed the court that the DSP was not required for further interrogation.

The court also sent to judicial custody three other co-accused -- Javed Iqbal, Syed Naveed Mushtaq and Imran Shafi Mir -- who were arrested in the matter.

The police requested the court that the accused be sent to judicial custody as they may flee from justice or hamper the probe if let free, defence advocate Prashant Prakash said.

DSP Davinder Singh was suspended from the Jammu and Kashmir Police in January this year. The Special Cell had brought Davinder Singh to Delhi from Hira Nagar Jail in Jammu and Kashmir.

Singh was arrested in a case related to planning to execute terror attacks in Delhi and other parts of the country.

According to Police, the accused used to chat with other co-accused and militants of Hizbul Mujahideen through various internet platforms.

Delhi Police has filed an FIR under charges dealing with criminal conspiracy saying that the Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab youths are being trained for carrying out terrorist activities. The FIR also mentioned the involvement of D Company in funding pro-Khalistan terrorist organisations in Punjab.

According to police, some inputs were received through a reliable source that a group of individual likely to be linked to a terror outfit operating in Jammu and Kashmir is planning a terrorist attack on protected persons in Delhi and other parts of the country.

In this regard, the involvement of a Srinagar-based travel agent name Javed Iqbal and another person by name Singh associated with security agency was surfaced. Davinder Singh was arrested earlier by NIA in a separate case related to trying to assist terrorists to travel outside Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

