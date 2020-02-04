Delhi court sends to judicial custody man who sold pistol to Jamia juvenile shooter

New Delhi [India], Feb 4 (ANI): A Delhi court on Tuesday sent to judicial custody a man who allegedly sold the weapon to the juvenile who opened fire at an anti-CAA march near Jamia Millia University on January 30.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur sent the man identified as Ajeet (25) to 14-day judicial custody.

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police had on Monday arrested Ajeet, who allegedly sold the country-made pistol to the minor shooter for Rs 10,000.

According to police, the firearm supplier was arrested after the shooter revealed that he had managed to procure the arms and ammunition from a boy who lives in Sahajpur in Uttar Pradesh.

An FIR has been lodged against him under the Arms Act at the New Friends Colony police station.

The minor had brandished the gun and fired at the marching students. One student was injured in the firing. He was arrested by the police and later sent to 14-day protective custody by the Juvenile Justice Board in Delhi.

The accused has said that he has no remorse for what he did and was radicalised by viewing videos on social media, claimed Delhi Police. Sources also said that the accused had procured the country-made pistol from his village and left for Delhi in a bus. (ANI)

