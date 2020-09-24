New Delhi [India] September 24 (ANI): A Delhi court on Thursday sent former Jawaharlal Nehru University student Umar Khalid to judicial custody till October 22 for his alleged role in the North-east Delhi violence earlier this year.
Khalid was produced before the Karkardooma court through videoconferencing after the end of his 10-day police remand.
He was arrested on September 14 and booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) by Special Cell of Delhi Police. (ANI)
Delhi court sends Umar Khalid to judicial custody till October 22
ANI | Updated: Sep 24, 2020 14:01 IST
